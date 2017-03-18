Repairing Your Credibility: Idea

To see real business growth, it is necessary to build a strong reputation. There is no doubt that management of your business' reputation is one of the most important aspects of your business. Read this article and you'll learn the art of reputation management so mistakes won't be made by you.

Before putting too much effort in reputation management online, check to see how much you need, if any. Search your business with Google and Bing. Do negative results come up? Do the websites and blogs your business runs only show up on a few hits or none at all? Answering yes to either question means that you have work cut out.

Be sure you're keeping an eye on social media. According to Arnold Worldwide, over half the customers expect answers to their comments and questions on social networks. Be sure you offer prompt responses for that reason. Most companies aren't going to be as diligent as you, so this will give you a leg up.

You can monitor your business reputation by doing online searches for your business. This can give you an idea of what people see when they search for you. Make sure you pay special attention to both the web results and image results. The images will show you what graphics are tied to your company online.

Always treat employees with respect. Many business people do not pay strict attention to this area of their business, and in the end it can really do a lot of harm. Some people will not give you business because of it.

Do not ask site owners to remove information about you just because it is a bit unflattering. People are entitled to their opinions and you don't want anyone to think that you believe the opposite. There is a chance that petitioning site owners to remove opinionated statements will backfire on you.

Post moderation guidelines on each of your websites and social media sites. By posting guidelines, your visitors will know what is and what is not acceptable responses on your website and social media sites. If someone posts something that is not within the guidelines, remove the post and give an explanation of why the post was removed.

When you speak with your audience, make sure that you do so in a conversational tone. People do not like the idea of business owners always speaking to them with marketing in their minds. While you do want to make a sale, you should never make a customer feel like this is your only concern.

There are companies that are experts in reputation management assistance. From social media to public announcements, there is a lot that goes into managing a public reputation. So having assistance with monitoring these channels is helpful.

If you are offering a service or a product, try to provide a satisfaction guarantee. This is just good for customer service. When a customer returns something that he purchased, you may lose your profit margin on it because you cannot resell it as a new item. That said, you're doing the right thing by your customer.

If your company has a negative review online, do not overreact. One of the worst things a company can do is respond to a negative comment or complaint with anger. Also, do not try to retaliate against whoever posted the complaint. These types of reaction are not going to solve the problem and will only draw more attention to all the negativity.

Respond as quickly to complaints and concerns as possible. The sooner you fix a problem, the lesser of a problem it becomes. If you wait until a customer has complained across the Internet, it may be too late. Show your customers how much you care to keep them coming back.

Be careful of what you and your employees say online. Anything said on Facebook, Twitter, or anywhere online can stay online forever. Make sure that your company has a social media policy in place. The voice of your employees may represent your company, which can be good or bad. Therefore, it is important they act according to the established social media policy.

Talk to your friends to make sure that they are not doing anything that can make you look bad. For example, if there are pictures of you drunk and acting silly, make sure that your friend does not post them anywhere online. While it may seem like a joke, it can definitely do a number on you.

Monitor what information you use on the web. It can be used against you down the road. Even a small number of people can spread bad publicity to the masses.

Have a plan available to deal with individuals who post numerous poor reviews with the intent of harming your business. It is better to have a plan and never need it than to find yourself the victim of such an attack and be unaware of your rights with no idea on how to manage the situation.

Now that you can see what reputation management is all about, you're able to use what you've learned here to your advantage. Take these things a step at a time and you should do just fine. If your reputation is on the line, then you should be sure that you are careful with this type of thing.